Five injured in Dwarka shooting after altercation over property

It was found that the assailants and the injured, were neighbours who live in Mitraon village in close vicinity and they were engaged in a minor altercation and exchange of verbal abuse.

Published: 03rd July 2019 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2019 08:18 AM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Five men were injured after they were shot at during a fight over property, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place late on Monday at Mitraon village in Dwarka, a senior police officer said, adding that a minor altercation between two neighbouring families led to it.

The injured have been identified as Sudarshan, 41; Samar Singh; Naveen, 21; Amarjeet, 25; and Satish, 51. “All are in stable condition now,” a senior police officer said.

He said the call reporting the incident was received at BHD Nagar Police Station at 11.45 pm. Police reached the spot and found that the injured had been shifted to Vikas Hospital, Najafgarh.“Initially, it was found that both, the assailants and the injured, were neighbours who live in Mitraon village in close vicinity and they were engaged in a minor altercation and exchange of verbal abuse. This altercation resulted in a physical fight and fire opened by one or two assailants,” he added.

After the initial altercation, the first party was sitting outside their home when the second party arrived with sticks and bricks, with some of them carrying firearms, and attacked them and ran away.

Three police teams have been formed to nab the culprits. The reason for the dispute is being verified, police said. No evidence of any gang war has emerged in the incident and investigation is in progress. A case has been registered under Section 304 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act.

