Karol Bagh DC removed from post after allegations of slapping staff

According to sources, a cleaning campaign had been launched on the Jakhira railway track, and the DC had gone there to check the progress of the work.

Published: 03rd July 2019 08:47 AM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Deputy Commissioner of North Delhi Municipal Corporation in the Karol Bagh Zone, Kapil Rastogi, was removed from his position on Tuesday following an incident of slapping involving him and the cleaning staff.

The cleaning staff alleged that the officer had slapped two workers while on duty. Following the incident, the workers reached the Moti Nagar police station and lodged a complaint. 

While there, the deputy commissioner slapped one of the cleaning inspectors and an assistant cleaning inspector, expressing dissatisfaction over the small number of staff present for the work.

Following this, the workers began an agitation and protested against the incident. They called for withdrawal from their duties on Wednesday, to be continued until action was taken against the DC.“Kapil Rastogi, ITS, working in North MCD as Dy. Commissioner, is hereby repatriated and relieved from North MCD with immediate effect with the direction to report to his parent department, i.e. Indian Telecom Services,” said a letter issued by the assistant commissioner of the north civic body.

Varsha Joshi, Commissioner, North Delhi Municipal Corporation, said that Rastogi had been repatriated with immediate effect and other action would be taken after an inquiry. Ankita Anand, who was working as DC, Narela Zone has been appointed as DC, Karol Bagh Zone.

“I will take the necessary action in the matter after a thorough probe,” said Avtar Singh, Mayor, North MCD.

