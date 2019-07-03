Home Cities Delhi

NDMC finds 49 buildings unfit for occupancy in north Delhi

Out of the 49 buildings, 26 structures were found unsafe for habitation in City-Sadar Paharganj Zone of the civic body in the survey held between April and June.

Published: 03rd July 2019 09:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2019 09:28 PM   |  A+A-

A building that collapsed in Sadar Bazaar, New Delhi. Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Nearly 50 buildings have been found to be in dangerous condition in the pre-monsoon survey conducted by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) in its area, officials said Wednesday.

According to data shared by the NDMC, out of the 49 buildings, 26 structures were found unsafe for habitation in City-Sadar Paharganj Zone of the civic body in the survey held between April and June.

The issue of dangerous buildings also came up for discussion during the meeting of the Standing Committee of the NDMC at the Civic Center here.

Addressing reporters after the meet, chairman of the NDMC panel Jai Prakash, said, Walled City area has a lot of old buildings, many over 100 years old, and therefore most of the buildings were found to be dangerous in that zone.

"If people continue to stay in a buildings, even if it is old, the house gets some sort of maintenance.

But, it is when a building becomes unoccupied, especially during monsoon season, water gets stagnated on the roof top, and over time the building becomes weak and unfit," he said.

The NDMC has six zones -- Civil Lines, Karol Bagh, City-Sadar Paharganj, Keshawpuram, Narela and Rohini.

As per the survey, 26 building were found dangerous in City-Sadar Paharganj, 18 in Narela, three in Rohini, and one each in Kehawpuram and Civil Lines Zone.

Prakash also made a reference to an old building that had collapsed in Sadar Bazar area last month, though no injury was reported.

As per the data, as many as 7,16,793 buildings were surveyed out of the total 7,58,206 properties in north Delhi.

Notices have been issued to owners of various dangerous buildings.

Notices have also been issued to owners of 88 buildings for repairing properties, 63 in Rohini Zone, 18 in Narela, five in Karol Bagh, and one each in Kehawpuram and Civil Lines Zone, the survey said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NDMC North Delhi
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Manchester City stadium entrance. (Photo | EPS)
Manchester United vs Manchester City: The fierce competition of stadium tours
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
Gallery
After a minor stumble, England comfortably made their way to the semi-final | AP
England seal semi-final spot as New Zealand lose three in a row
Due to the extreme weather conditions, there are no regular cricket turfs in the country. The players spend a few hours at the football fields in the capital city during the summer months, hoping to sharpen their game. (Photo | Iceland Cricket Twitter)
Five facts about Iceland Cricket, the body that has offered Ambati Rayudu permanent residency
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp