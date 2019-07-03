Over 23,000 admitted in DU; 2nd cut-off list on July 3

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The University of Delhi admitted more than 23,780 students against 62,000 seats for undergraduate courses in the first round of admissions, and will release the second cut-off list by Wednesday evening. The portal for admissions through the first cut-off was open until Monday.

Admissions were later extended for students from Andhra Pradesh as their state board had earlier issued mark sheets with grades and they had requested the varsity to consider fresh documents from the board that mentioned the exact marks in order to avoid confusion.

The deadline was also extended for those with grievances and pending cases. While many admissions of students from the Andhra Pradesh board were cancelled, some fresh ones were made.

At Sri Ram College of Commerce, about 10 students from the Andhra Pradesh board arrived with fresh applications, according to the college help desk.

The highest cut-off in the first list was pegged by Hindu College for its Political Science Honours course, at 99 per cent. Last year, the minimum requirement of marks for the course at the college was 97 per cent.

Hindu College Principal Anju Srivastava said that seats for the unreserved category for most of the courses, including Physics, Political Science, Chemistry and Philosophy had been filled. “We have admitted about 1,000 students against the 827 seats available.

There won’t be a second cut-off for UR for some courses while many seats for this category in commerce courses, physical sciences and zoology are still vacant,” she said.

As the seats in the best colleges were filling up fast despite high cut-offs, there may not be a huge decline in the cut-offs to be announced today.