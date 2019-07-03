Home Cities Delhi

Peak power demand record all-time high of 7,409 MW, cooling load reason for increase

The peak power demand in Delhi is continuing its upwards movement, recorded an all-time high of 7,409 MW.

heatwave

Cooling load is the main factor behind the increase in Delhi's power load. According to estimates, almost 50 per cent of Delhi's power demand in summers is because of the cooling load.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The peak power demand in Delhi is continuing its upward movement, and recorded an all-time high of 7,409 MW on Tuesday.

On Monday, a record high of 7,241 MW was recorded. BSES Rajdhani Power Limited and BSES Yamuna Power Limited successfully met the all-time high peak power demands of 3,159 MW and 1,686 MW in their respective areas. 

“Cooling load is the main factor behind the increase in Delhi’s power load.  In fact, according to estimates, almost 50 per cent of Delhi’s power demand in summers is because of the cooling load (air conditioners, coolers and fans),” read a statement by BSES.  

This supply of higher loads of power has been made possible by an advanced distribution network and reduction in Aggregate Technical and Commercial losses. “To strengthen the distribution network, BSES discoms invested a capex of over Rs 800 crore (Rs 525 crore by BRPL, and Rs 300 crore by BYPL) in FY 2018-2019 and ramped up the network capacity by around 750 MVA,” it further stated.

