Rebel AAP MLAs Kapil Mishra and Sandeep Kumar asked to reply to disqualification notices by July 9

Reacting to the development, Mishra said the AAP was trying to intimidate him by sending the notice.

Published: 03rd July 2019 12:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2019 12:37 AM   |  A+A-

Rebel AAP MLA Kapil Mishra (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Assembly has asked rebel AAP legislators Kapil Mishra and Sandeep Kumar to reply to disqualification petitions filed against them by July 9.

"Kapil Mishra and Sandeep Kumar have been issued notices by the Delhi Assembly on Monday. They have been asked to submit their reply on July 9," Speaker Ram Niwas Goel said.

"I am proud that I ran a campaign urging people to vote for Narendra Modi. I want to tell Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal not to resort to petty acts and take inspiration from Modi ji and do some work in the remaining tenure," he said in a statement.

Mishra, who was a minister in the Kejriwal government, was suspended from the party for anti-party activities.

Kumar, who was also a minister, was suspended after a purported obscene video involving him went viral.

The Delhi Assembly last month had issues show cause notices to two other rebel AAP legislators Devender Sehrawat and Ani Bajpai. They had joined the BJP.

TAGS
Kapil Mishra Sandeep Kumar
