Home Cities Delhi

Two days after Delhi family robbed at gunpoint, three flee with Rs 1 lakh from medical store

Deputy Commissioner of Police, southeast, Chinmoy Biswal, said a call was received at 5 am about robbery at Sanjeevni Chemist shop at Sarai Jullena village.

Published: 03rd July 2019 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2019 10:46 AM   |  A+A-

Robbery

For representational purposes (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Two days after masked men robbed a family at their home in north Delhi’s Model Town area, three unidentified assailants barged into a medical store in south Delhi in a similar manner and robbed the cashier of Rs 1 lakh early on Tuesday, police said. Police suspect that it was the same gang that had robbed the Model Town family at gunpoint in the parking area of their house.

ALSO READ: Family robbed at gunpoint, accused flee after firing at patrol police

Deputy Commissioner of Police, southeast, Chinmoy Biswal, said a call was received at 5 am about a robbery at Sanjeevni Chemist shop at Sarai Jullena village. “It was found that in this deserted spot, around 4 am, three armed men, came inside the shop, which is open round the clock, and took away cash amounting to nearly Rs 1 lakh. They also took away two mobile phones and fled on a motorcycle,” the DCP Chinmoy Biswal said.

One of the assailants was wearing a helmet and the two others had covered their faces with handkerchiefs to hide their identity. A case of robbery under Section 392 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at New Friends Colony police station. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chinmoy Biswal Section 392 Delhi robbery Delhi model town robbery
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni bats during the Cricket World Cup match between India and England in Birmingham. (Photo | AP)
Why is MS Dhoni struggling at World Cup 2019?
Gallery
A car moves through a waterlogged street following heavy rains in following heavy rains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Chaos reigns in Mumbai as rain brings Maximum City to a halt
Kollywood is a very buzzing film industry with every passing week seeing the release of atleast 3 movies. Despite the huge number of releases, very few actually managed to succeed at the box office turning out to be a success for the team involved. Here i
Ajith's 'Viswasam' to Vijay Kumar's 'Uriyadi 2': Here are the top 12 Tamil films of 2019 till June  
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp