Two days after Delhi family robbed at gunpoint, three flee with Rs 1 lakh from medical store

NEW DELHI: Two days after masked men robbed a family at their home in north Delhi’s Model Town area, three unidentified assailants barged into a medical store in south Delhi in a similar manner and robbed the cashier of Rs 1 lakh early on Tuesday, police said. Police suspect that it was the same gang that had robbed the Model Town family at gunpoint in the parking area of their house.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, southeast, Chinmoy Biswal, said a call was received at 5 am about a robbery at Sanjeevni Chemist shop at Sarai Jullena village. “It was found that in this deserted spot, around 4 am, three armed men, came inside the shop, which is open round the clock, and took away cash amounting to nearly Rs 1 lakh. They also took away two mobile phones and fled on a motorcycle,” the DCP Chinmoy Biswal said.

One of the assailants was wearing a helmet and the two others had covered their faces with handkerchiefs to hide their identity. A case of robbery under Section 392 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at New Friends Colony police station.