10 and 11-year-old boys rape five-year-old neighbour in Delhi's Kapashera

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her two juvenile neighbours who lured her with toffees in southwest Delhi's Kapashera area, police said Thursday. The boys, aged 10 and 11 years, have been apprehended, they said.

The incident took place on Tuesday night at a slum cluster in Kapashera area where the girl lived with her family, including her father who worked as a daily wager, a senior police officer said.

"The girl was playing with some children in the neighbourhood on Tuesday night when two boys took her to an isolated area and sexually assaulted her. They were known to the girl and had lured her offering toffees," he said.

The girl's mother tried to find her when she did not go back home. Later, she spotted the girl being sexually assaulted by the boys, the officer said. The woman raised alarm, forcing the two to flee the spot.

Police reached the area and sent the girl for a medical examination that confirmed sexual assault, he said. A police team was formed to apprehend the accused.

Investigation revealed that the fathers of the accused and the victim worked together as labourers in Gurgaon.

The accused boys were apprehended and sent to juvenile home on Wednesday. The minor girl was being provided counselling sessions with experts, the officer added.