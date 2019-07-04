AAP government to roll out pilgrimage scheme for senior citizens on July 12

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party government on Wednesday said that the Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojna will be rolled out from July 12, as part of which senior citizens will be taken on pilgrimages at government expense.

As part of the maiden voyage under the scheme, a train, with the elderly on board, will leave for Delhi-Amritsar-Wagah Border-Anandpur Sahib corridor on July 12.

Making the official announcement on the rollout of the scheme on Wednesday, AAP minister Kailash Gahlot said, “As part of the scheme, the government will bear the entire expenditure of all pilgrims, including air-conditioned train travel, accommodation, meals, boarding and lodging and other arrangements. One attendant above the age of 21 years can accompany each yatri.”

Gahlot said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will meet all pilgrims at the secretariat on Wednesday.