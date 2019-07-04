Delhi civic body's new control centre to help in speedier redress of grievances

Home Cities Delhi

According to NDMC, the centre will cater to 30 services, including LED street lighting, CCTV surveillance cameras, air quality sensors, smart parking system, Wi-Fi and electricity.

NEW DELHI: The New Delhi Municipal Corporation is building a new centre within the premises of its headquarters which will be dedicated to integrated command, control and data collection to improve the redress of grievances.

According to the civic body, the centre will cater to 30 services, including LED street lighting, CCTV surveillance cameras, air quality sensors, smart parking system, Wi-Fi, electricity and water supply, e-hospitals, property tax management, estate management, and smart parking.

“With this new centre, action against grievances regarding failure of any service, such as non-functioning of street lights or water supply, will be taken up faster. Data will be directly reaching the centre and its officers involved in these services,” said Gauri Shankar Aggarwal, Senior Engineer, NDMC. 

The centre is expected to improve monitoring of the services. Apart from NDMC employees who are involved in the provision of the services, a team from Larsen and Toubro will work in the outsourcing department.

A budget of Rs 111.15 crore has been earmarked for the project, work on which began last November. The official said 80 per cent of the work was over the facility was likely to open before November 2019.
“The centre will be the nodal point of availability of all online data and information related to smart services. If the street lights are not functioning, it will appear on the flashboard where all the faults are lying and how many are not working. The location will be detected quickly and a message will be automatically sent to the official concerned in the command centre,” the official noted.

Apart from this, a secondary command and control centre has also been set up to monitor the live feed from closed-circuit television cameras, from smart parking Phase I, air quality sensors from smart pole Phase I, and redress of citizens’ grievances received through the mobile application.

