Fugitive gangster arrested by Delhi Police after brief exchange of fire

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police Crime Branch on Wednesday said that they have arrested a “fugitive gangster” after a brief exchange of fire near Jharoda Kalan at Najafgarh-Bahadurgarh Road.

The accused, identified as Yogesh alias Tillu Pandit, 34, is a resident of Jharoda Kalan. He was arrested after a brief encounter near Jharoda Kalan early on Wednesday when he opened fire at the police team and tried to flee.

“Two Assistant Sub Inspectors managed to survive the gunshot by a whisker. One high-end pistol loaded with three live cartridges have been recovered from his possession,” ACP Ajit Kumar Singla said.

A cash reward of Rs 50,000 was declared for his arrest in the case, the officer said, adding that efforts were being made to arrest other absconding accused Darshan Sawdia.

The gangster told police that in order to earn huge money and fame in Najafgarh area, he joined gangster Pradeep Banka of his area.

He was arrested in a dacoity case at IGI Airport in 2009 in which he along with his 8 associates had robbed a consignment of imported goods loaded in a tempo after abducting its driver to Jhatikara.

The officer said that after coming out of jail, he joined Krishan Pahalwan gang of Najafgarh and started working as PSO of the gang leader. In 2016, he along with his fellow PSOs shot dead two other PSOs of Krishan Pahalwan in his farmhouse at Nangloi-Najafgarh road and was arrested in the case along with gang leader Pahalwan.

Later, he formed his own gang with Darshan Sawdia, Jai, Shakti and others and started land grabbing and extorting in Najafgarh. During this period, a dispute arose between his gang and rival Kalu Banjara gang of Najafgarh.