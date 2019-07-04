North civic body sends notices to owners of 88 ‘dangerous’ properties

Somrita Ghosh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The North Delhi Municipal Corporation has sent out notices to 88 property owners, raising concerns over their safety. As many as 49 properties, both residential and commercial, in all six NDMC zones, have been found to be ‘dangerous’.

Till July 1, the North civic body had surveyed 7,16,793 houses out of a total 7,58,206 in its zones. The survey threw up several disturbing facts. The majority of ‘dangerous’ properties were found in City Sadar and Paharganj zone, with 26 buildings deemed unsafe. Narela followed with 18 such properties. In Rohini zone, 63 properties were issued notices for repair, the highest among all zones. Another 18 properties will be served notices soon.

“Buildings, which could be repaired, are asked to do the same. For houses termed ‘dangerous’, residents are asked to vacate the property or empty a portion that needs to be torn down,” the spokesperson from the North civic body said.

However, no properties were found to be unsafe in the Karol Bagh zone, where two incidents of building collapse had been reported in the recent past.

“The assessment of the buildings is done by the zonal engineers, based on which notices are sent. MCD doesn’t go and bring down the dangerous part of a property. It is to be done by the owner. If they fail to do as told, the civic body takes it up and owner is made to pay for the job,” the spokesperson said.

In its last survey, 181 properties were found ‘dangerous’ — 171 in Narela zone, 4 in Karol Bagh zone, 3 in Sadar-Paharganj zone, 2 in Rohini zone and 1 in Civil Lines zone.