Sahitya Akademi to have Dwarka unit soon 

Ritwika Mitra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Sahitya Akademi has decided to commission the setting up of a new building at Dwarka in the national capital. The new building will be equipped with a library, bookstore and an auditorium helping the Akademi expand its literary activities, including arranging a range of programmes and events.

The Akademi’s new bookstore will be its largest in the capital. It will enable the Akademi to display more of its collections across a diverse spectrum of regional languages.

At present, the library at the Sahitya Akademi accommodates around 1.75 lakh books. With an estimated 14,000 annual members, the library records a footfall of around 150 people. With the new building, the Akademi plans to encourage more readership and increase the daily footfall of readers. The Central Public Works Department (CPWD) is currently overseeing the project.

“The building in Dwarka’s Sector 11 would be an extension of the current Akademi. It is to expand the literary activities and encourage readership. The building will have a sales outlet bigger than the existing ones. It will take around two years to complete the project,” K Sreenivasarao, secretary, Sahitya Akademi, said.

The new library will see addition in the collection of books and the Akademi will also roll out an inter-library book lending service.