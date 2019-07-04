Home Cities Delhi

Sahitya Akademi to have Dwarka unit soon 

The new library will see addition in the collection of books and the Akademi will also roll out an inter-library book lending service.

Published: 04th July 2019 10:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2019 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

Rabindra Bhawan, Delhi, the headquarters which houses the Sangeet Natak Akademi, Lalit Kala Akademi and Sahitya Akademi.

Rabindra Bhawan, Delhi, the headquarters which houses the Sangeet Natak Akademi, Lalit Kala Akademi and Sahitya Akademi. (Wikimedia commons)

By Ritwika Mitra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Sahitya Akademi has decided to commission the setting up of a new building at Dwarka in the national capital. The new building will be equipped with a library, bookstore and an auditorium helping the Akademi expand its literary activities, including arranging a range of programmes and events.

The Akademi’s new bookstore will be its largest in the capital. It will enable the Akademi to display more of its collections across a diverse spectrum of regional languages.

At present, the library at the Sahitya Akademi accommodates around 1.75 lakh books. With an estimated 14,000 annual members, the library records a footfall of around 150 people. With the new building, the Akademi plans to encourage more readership and increase the daily footfall of readers. The Central Public Works Department (CPWD) is currently overseeing the project.

“The building in Dwarka’s Sector 11 would be an extension of the current Akademi. It is to expand the literary activities and encourage readership. The building will have a sales outlet bigger than the existing ones. It will take around two years to complete the project,” K Sreenivasarao, secretary, Sahitya Akademi, said.

The new library will see addition in the collection of books and the Akademi will also roll out an inter-library book lending service.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sahitya Akademi Sahitya Akademi Dwarka
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Manchester City stadium entrance. (Photo | EPS)
Manchester United vs Manchester City: The fierce competition of stadium tours
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
Gallery
After a minor stumble, England comfortably made their way to the semi-final | AP
England seal semi-final spot as New Zealand lose three in a row
Due to the extreme weather conditions, there are no regular cricket turfs in the country. The players spend a few hours at the football fields in the capital city during the summer months, hoping to sharpen their game. (Photo | Iceland Cricket Twitter)
Five facts about Iceland Cricket, the body that has offered Ambati Rayudu permanent residency
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp