Telangana fraud posing as bureaucrat arrested in Delhi

Surappagari used to introduce himself as a senior bureaucrat to induce the victims into paying him money. 

Fraud

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 29-year-old man was arrested for allegedly impersonating a senior bureaucrat and duping people of crores of rupees on the pretext of procuring licences for petrol pumps, gas agencies and house allotments, police said on Wednesday.

Sampath Kumar Surappagari, a resident of Ammapur in Mehboobnagar district of Telangana was arrested on Tuesday from a hotel in Mahipalpur area of Delhi, they said. Surappagari used to introduce himself as a senior bureaucrat to induce the victims into paying him money.

(With inputs from PTI)

