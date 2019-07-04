Home Cities Delhi

Will consider making travel free in public transport for senior citizens, students as well: Kejriwal

Interacting with senior citizens selected under 'Mukyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojana', the chief minister said his government is committed to make lives easier for the people of the city.

Published: 04th July 2019 11:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2019 12:54 AM   |  A+A-

Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Chief minister, Delhi Metro

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Thursday said his government may provide free rides to senior citizens and students on public transport in the national capital.

Interacting with senior citizens selected under 'Mukyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojana', the chief minister said his government is committed to make lives easier for the people of the city.

Kejriwal said the proposed free-travel scheme is for women in Delhi Metro and public buses, which covers half of all senior citizens in the city.

While replying to a question, Kejriwal said the AAP dispensation will consider to make it free for all senior citizens and students once women start getting the facility.

Last month, the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi announced that it would provide free rides to women on public buses and metro trains.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal delhi Free public transport Delhi Metro
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Manchester City stadium entrance. (Photo | EPS)
Manchester United vs Manchester City: The fierce competition of stadium tours
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
Gallery
West Indies capped off their campaign with an entertaining victory | AP
Chris Gayle signs off, teenager impresses as Windies beat Afghanistan
After a minor stumble, England comfortably made their way to the semi-final | AP
England seal semi-final spot as New Zealand lose three in a row
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp