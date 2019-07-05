Awed by the strength of a woman

Ayesha Singh By

Express News Service

Through her figurative abstraction, she eludes any meaning that may be ascribed to her. Some call it individuality, while others see it as ambivalence.

That’s completely up to them, feels contemporary artist, Niladri Paul. The germination of an artistic idea, to this Delhi-based artist, is the most important.

What form it takes later and the vocabulary it creates is purely a matter of perception. This interplay of interpretations is visible at the upcoming group show, Tres Maestros, that he’s part of.

The underlying current of Paul’s work is the celebration of womanhood, vividly expressed through his bright choice of colours.

“It’s about all things beautiful and positive, with the feminine form as one of the most dynamic creations of life,” says the alumni of Government College of Arts and Crafts, Kolkata.

Women, for Paul, inspire romanticism, an inspiration, a poetic expression, and an ocean of emotion. This viewpoint is translated as the central character in all his works.

Life-size canvases with portraits of women with tense big eyes and full lips in a delicate stance of wanting, waiting, and reflecting are an eternal study of her being.

All these are conceived by his imagination but arise from his observations at home.

“My mother and wife exert a powerful influence on my mind. Their essence is pure, unconditional love and warmth, and this has subconsciously been poured into these paintings,” he says.

The faces of his women are characteristically dubbed with colour and the background is often dotted with whimsical motifs to enhance realism in his creations.

This style offers a fine balance between depth and perspective, a careful harmony of form and composition.

“Its more like my own language, my music. Like doodling in songs might appear meaningless, but it is extremely important for the essence of the song.

"Sometimes these things cannot be explained in words,” says the artist, known for his bold brush strokes in kaleidoscopic colours, a big part of which he owes to the city of Delhi.

He often visits Old Delhi and city monuments to soak in history for inspiration.

“The hues of emotions here are so vivid, so stark, so varied. Being a resident of Delhi, I assimilate myself in its diverse energy.”

Paul finds no place better than the Lodhi Gardens to create his watercolour paintings. Here he escapes into the comfort of nature.

“Art needs free spaces to flourish. There’s very little that the administration is doing vis-a-vis arts. There are no clear governmental policies for encouragement, no tax benefits for artists, and no big art events either. We always feel the need to invite ministers, bureaucrats and socialites to exhibitions, whereas, in other countries, the common man is most important. A culture of art appreciation is nurtured since an early age,” he says, hoping for art to become a part of daily lives, not just a one-off experience.

From: July 22-26

At: Visual Art Gallery, IHC