Home Cities Delhi

Delhi police to transform all 2G-equipped e-challans machines to 4G

The e-challan system was introduced in the capital in 2014 and the machines had to be replaced by 2017.

Published: 05th July 2019 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2019 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

The new e-challan system, once implemented, will significantly reduce the time it takes for violators of traffic rules to receive their fines. ( Photo | EPS)

The new e-challan system, once implemented, will significantly reduce the time it takes for violators of traffic rules to receive their fines. ( Photo | EPS)

By Mudita Girotra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police’s plan to transform all 2G-equipped e-challan machines to 4G, in order to make the processing of payments easy and speedy, is at its final stage and will be implemented soon across the city, a senior police officer said.

The e-challan system was introduced in the capital in 2014 and the machines had to be replaced by 2017.

According to city police, efforts were made to take forward the proposal to transform the contact challan system by introducing new machines over the last two years.

Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic, K Jegedesan said that the development of this system has been in process since 2017 and currently, field tests are on.

They will be formally launched next week.

“It basically is an internal mechanism where we have gone for a better product. To the violators, it doesn’t make much of a difference as they received challans earlier for violating the rules and will continue to. However, they won’t have to wait for long once the new model is implemented,” the officer said.

“The machines were old and it became cumbersome for the traffic personnel. The new model is easier to process and issue challans.

It has 4G data connectivity, enabling speedier download and upload and faster processing of information,” he said.

On average, police issues around 20,000 contact challans and about 5,000 non-contact challans every day.

Explaining the difference between the two, Jagadesan said the contact challan is issued by traffic constables on duty.

“In addition to contact challans, we have mobile apps, CCTV cameras at 10 junctions to detect red-light violators and over-speeding detection machines,” the officer said.

Cameras to capture red light violations were installed by Maruti Suzuki Limited at 10 junctions on the Ring Road between Dhaula Kuan and Sarai Kale Khan, as part of its corporate social responsibility project this year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Delhi police 2G e challan e challan 4G e challan
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Manchester City stadium entrance. (Photo | EPS)
Manchester United vs Manchester City: The fierce competition of stadium tours
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
Gallery
West Indies capped off their campaign with an entertaining victory | AP
Chris Gayle signs off, teenager impresses as Windies beat Afghanistan
After a minor stumble, England comfortably made their way to the semi-final | AP
England seal semi-final spot as New Zealand lose three in a row
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp