Delhi police to transform all 2G-equipped e-challans machines to 4G

Mudita Girotra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police’s plan to transform all 2G-equipped e-challan machines to 4G, in order to make the processing of payments easy and speedy, is at its final stage and will be implemented soon across the city, a senior police officer said.

The e-challan system was introduced in the capital in 2014 and the machines had to be replaced by 2017.

According to city police, efforts were made to take forward the proposal to transform the contact challan system by introducing new machines over the last two years.

Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic, K Jegedesan said that the development of this system has been in process since 2017 and currently, field tests are on.

They will be formally launched next week.

“It basically is an internal mechanism where we have gone for a better product. To the violators, it doesn’t make much of a difference as they received challans earlier for violating the rules and will continue to. However, they won’t have to wait for long once the new model is implemented,” the officer said.

“The machines were old and it became cumbersome for the traffic personnel. The new model is easier to process and issue challans.

It has 4G data connectivity, enabling speedier download and upload and faster processing of information,” he said.

On average, police issues around 20,000 contact challans and about 5,000 non-contact challans every day.

Explaining the difference between the two, Jagadesan said the contact challan is issued by traffic constables on duty.

“In addition to contact challans, we have mobile apps, CCTV cameras at 10 junctions to detect red-light violators and over-speeding detection machines,” the officer said.

Cameras to capture red light violations were installed by Maruti Suzuki Limited at 10 junctions on the Ring Road between Dhaula Kuan and Sarai Kale Khan, as part of its corporate social responsibility project this year.