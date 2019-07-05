Delhi to receive its first monsoon showers within 72 hours, says Met

Rahiba R Parveen By

NEW DELHI: After days of stifling heat and humidity, Delhiites woke up to a balmy Thursday with the city receiving light drizzle and the mercury dropping to a tolerable 38.6 degree Celsius.

In more good news, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put out a wet forecast for the national capital, saying that the city will receive its first monsoon showers in the next 72 hours.

Western Uttar Pradesh, too, would experience wet weather under the monsoon spell, the Met said.

A sharp burst of rain lashed the city later in the evening, flooding several parts of the city and bringing traffic to a crawl. National Highway-8, which connects the city with Gurugram, saw traffic coming to a standstill during peak evening hours as waterlogging was reported from several parts of the stretch between Mahipalpur and Toll Plaza.

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 31.2 degree Celsius on the day, suggesting a welcome shift in the weather pattern.

“The prevailing weather condition is favourable for western UP and Delhi to receive their first monsoon showers in the next 72 hours. The city experienced light rain today and traces of it were also recorded in NCR. The city received 15mm of rain today, which could be called moderate,” Kuldeep Srivastava, a senior scientist, IMD, said, adding that the monsoon is shifting northwards.

In Aya Nagar, the quantum of rain was slightly higher at 17mm.“After the onset in West Bengal, the monsoon moves further up covering Bihar, east UP, west UP and Delhi.

"The reason we have officially not declared the onset of monsoon in the city yet is that there’s been no rain recorded in west UP. However, there are visible signs of showers in the next 72 hours,” Srivastava said.

“The summer, this year, has been severe and we’re counting on bountiful monsoon rains to bring us some respite. We hope the rains would also usher in good times for distressed farmers across the country,” Afrin Yousuf from Mayur Vihar said.