Evoking floral hues from the hills

Colours of the Himalayas, a solo exhibition by Shabnam Anand displays vibrant images of flowers. The paintings are made using watercolours and acrylics.

Anand spent a considerable part of her life in Dehradun and was surrounded by forests and Himalayan ranges during her growing up years.

The colourful flowers she saw in those landscapes remained in her memories.

According to Anand, “I always stopped to closely observe flowers and tiny plants clinging to the rocks. It was a joy to see that splash of vibrant colour hidden amongst tiny leaves. The deep blue sky and the autumn sun spreading its glow on the forested mountainside was spiritually uplifting for me. This fascination with natural beauty stayed with me. I love the pure clean colours in the flowers and the endless shades of whites that they can have.”

The artist feels that flowers are the most expressive form of nature, they say nothing yet everything, with their vibrant colours, fragile forms and graceful looks.

Uma Prakash, curator of the show, thinks that Anand’s art displays a sensitivity which is refreshing.

“Almost photographic in their reproduction, the paintings balance delicately between reality and the surreal. The transparent impression of lilies, poppies and other flowers are reflective of deep inspiration. Her art reveals a spiritual bonding between herself and the subject she has chosen to capture on her canvas. The clever use of colour on paper suggests a warm sensuality, so characteristic of her chosen flowers,” she says.

On: July 6 to 11

At: Visual Art Gallery, India Habitat Centre