Fire breaks out in a building housing DGHS office in Karkardooma

More than 60 fire personnel have been deployed in the fire fighting operation. No casualty has been reported.

Representational Image. (File | ENS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A fire broke out in a building housing the office of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in east Delhi's Karkardooma area on Friday, Delhi Fire Service (DFS) officials said.

No injury has been reported so far, they said.

The fire department received a call at 1.50 pm after which 22 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

"More than 60 fire personnel have been deployed in the fire fighting operation. No casualty has been reported," said Atul Garg, Chief Fire Officer.

The cause of the blaze is being ascertained, the officer added.

Comments

