Home Cities Delhi

HC dismisses plea seeking SIT probe into temple vandalisation in Delhi's Chandni Chowk

The court said that three FIRs were already registered in connection with the incident and investigation was already going on.

Published: 05th July 2019 03:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2019 03:48 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi High Court (Photo | File)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court Friday dismissed a PIL seeking SIT probe into the attack on a temple in the walled city here, saying that the police was already taking action and nothing can be done overnight.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar said the petitioner in the instant matter expected the culprits behind the June 30 incident to be arrested overnight and observed that the expectation was "too high".

The court said that three FIRs were already registered in connection with the incident and investigation was already going on.

It also noted the submissions of the central government's standing counsel Anil Soni, appearing for the Ministry of Home Affairs, and advocate Anupam Srivastava, appearing for the police, that action has been taken against those identified as having taken part in the incident.

Srivastava also told the court that after examining CCTV footage of the incident, seven persons have been arrested and six minors were put in observation homes.

He said more arrests may be made during the course of the investigation as the CCTV footage was still being examined.

The bench said: "It appears that the respondents (Centre, Delhi government and police) are serious about the incident.

The criminal law has been put into motion and therefore, we see no reason for setting up a Special Investigation Team (SIT)."

The court also said that the petition was "premature" as "nothing can be done overnight even by an efficient person(s) or institution and some breathing time ought to be given".

It also said that there was no need to monitor the investigation being carried out by the police and dismissed the petition of advocate Alakh Alok Shrivastava.

Shrivastava, in his plea, had sought that a court-monitored SIT must investigate the attack on the Durga Temple in the Chandni Chowk area of Delhi on June 30 and identify the real perpetrators of the crime.

During the brief hearing on Friday, he told the court that just like Christian places of worship were protected in the past by the police after a spate of attacks on them, similar protection be provided to all places of worship of all religions.

In his petition, the lawyer had also prayed for initiation of stringent action and formulation of suitable guidelines to avoid such attacks on other religious places of worships in future, considering the wider ramifications of such acts in disrupting communal harmony and peace in the society.

A fight over parking a scooter in old Delhi's Chawri Bazaar area took a communal turn as the temple was vandalised leading to tension in the area on July 1.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
My association with AR Rahman is what makes me who I am: Jonita Gandhi
India vs Sri Lanka: Will Jadeja get a chance as Men in Blue look to top World Cup table?
Gallery
Pakistan won the game but it wasn't enough to progress to the semis | AP
Pakistan thrash Bangladesh but New Zealand advance to semis
Budget 2019-20: What's costlier and what's cheaper?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp