Jamiat chief Maulana Syed Arshad Madani demands anti-lynching law

Maulana Syed Arshad Madani warned about how a diverse and multi-religious country like India cannot be governed by one particular ideology based upon religion.

Jamiat-i-Ulema Hind ( Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Jamiat-i-Ulema Hind (JUH), President, Maulana Syed Arshad Madani on Wednesday demanded that the government enact a special law to deal with the issue of mob-lynching.

Presiding over a special meeting of Jamiat’s Working Committee at its headquarters here, Madani said that it is the duty of the Prime Minister to make sure that minorities feel safe and secure.

He also warned about how a diverse and multi-religious country like India cannot be governed by one particular ideology based upon religion.

The working committee in its meeting also took stock of the progress in matters related to NRC in Assam and the Babri Masjid among other cases.

Madani said that he is deeply concerned about the deteriorating communal atmosphere, particularly the spurt of mob lynching incidents in the country after the re-election of the government.

He went on to say that the present situation is worse for minorities such as Muslims and Dalits than the time of partition.

Commenting on the controversial triple talaq bill, the Jamiat chief said that it is deplorable that the government is interfering with a faith’s religious freedom and asserted that in the name of social reforms, divine laws should not be touched.

