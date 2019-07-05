Multi-level parking zone in Delhi's Karol Bagh soon

Somrita Ghosh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The North Delhi Municipal Corporation has decided to come up with a multi-level parking lot in the Karol Bagh market with 12 floors and a capacity of over 500 cars.

The parking lot project which got approved on Wednesday by the Standing Committee of the north civic body will have 10 floors dedicated to car parking and the other two for commercial purposes.

Post the pedestrianisation of Ajmal Khan Road, the North MCD had initiated five surfaced parking lots —Rajinder Nagar, Bank Street, Ajmal Khan, Shastri Park and Dev Nagar.

An official from the North civic body said that apart from these functional surface parking lots, two more multi-level parking zones will come up at Rajinder Nagar and Shastri Park apart from the one in Bank Street.

“The parking zone in Karol Bagh will be coming up in Bank Street where we already had a surfaced parking facility. For the other two areas of multi-level parking, we haven’t yet called for the tenders. The work for Rajinder Nagar and Shastri Park will begin after the one in Bank Street is initiated,” the official noted.

“There won’t be any investment from us in building the parking lot. It will be constructed as per the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. Rather, we (North MCD) will be getting 75 per cent return from these parking facilities. The whole project will take around two years to complete. Once the tenders arrive, work will be initiated in four-five months,” the official added.

As per the North MCD, the management of the parking zones will be taken up by the traders association.