Home Cities Delhi

Multi-level parking zone in Delhi's Karol Bagh soon

The parking lot project which got approved on Wednesday by the Standing Committee of the north civic body will have 10 floors dedicated to car parking.

Published: 05th July 2019 09:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2019 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

Traders in Delhi's Karol Bagh Market area say footfall has gone down due to inadequate parking space. (Photo | EPS)

Traders in Delhi's Karol Bagh Market area say footfall has gone down due to inadequate parking space. (Photo | EPS)

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The North Delhi Municipal Corporation has decided to come up with a multi-level parking lot in the Karol Bagh market with 12 floors and a capacity of over 500 cars.

The parking lot project which got approved on Wednesday by the Standing Committee of the north civic body will have 10 floors dedicated to car parking and the other two for commercial purposes.

Post the pedestrianisation of Ajmal Khan Road, the North MCD had initiated five surfaced parking lots —Rajinder Nagar, Bank Street, Ajmal Khan, Shastri Park and Dev Nagar.

ALSO READ: Karol Bagh traders oppose vehicle-free markets at Ajmal Khan Road

An official from the North civic body said that apart from these functional surface parking lots, two more multi-level parking zones will come up at Rajinder Nagar and Shastri Park apart from the one in Bank Street.

“The parking zone in Karol Bagh will be coming up in Bank Street where we already had a surfaced parking facility. For the other two areas of multi-level parking, we haven’t yet called for the tenders. The work for Rajinder Nagar and Shastri Park will begin after the one in Bank Street is initiated,” the official noted.

“There won’t be any investment from us in building the parking lot. It will be constructed as per the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. Rather, we (North MCD) will be getting 75 per cent return from these parking facilities. The whole project will take around two years to complete. Once the tenders arrive, work will be initiated in four-five months,” the official added.

As per the North MCD, the management of the parking zones will be taken up by the traders association.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Karol Bagh Karol Bagh multi level parking Delhi multi level parking
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Manchester City stadium entrance. (Photo | EPS)
Manchester United vs Manchester City: The fierce competition of stadium tours
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
Gallery
West Indies capped off their campaign with an entertaining victory | AP
Chris Gayle signs off, teenager impresses as Windies beat Afghanistan
After a minor stumble, England comfortably made their way to the semi-final | AP
England seal semi-final spot as New Zealand lose three in a row
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp