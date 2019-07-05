Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel meets police commissioner, seeks probe into Delhi's Lal Kuan incident

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Seeking a thorough probe into the Lal Kuan communal incident, a delegation of BJP leaders led by Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel met Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik on Thursday.

A mob vandalised a temple after a clash over parking of a two-wheeler in the area under Hauz Qazi police station on Sunday night.

The delegation comprised northwest Delhi MP Hans Raj Hans and Delhi BJP vice president Jai Prakash.

The leaders also submitted a memorandum and a CD in this regard.

Nine persons have been arrested and four juveniles were apprehended in connection with the matter.

“The police commissioner has assured us that considering the facts, footage and the information shared by the delegation, strict action would be taken against the culprits,” said Goel.

On Wednesday, Goel had accused Delhi Environment Minister Imran Hussain of being involved in the incident.

Hussain has filed a police complaint demanding action against Goel and BJP MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa for blaming him for the incident.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor on Thursday also wrote a letter to L-G Anil Baijal demanding that the minors apprehended in the case be tried as adults.