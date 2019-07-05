Rath Yatra in Delhi's Lal Kuan amidst police barricades

Ghazala Ahmad By

NEW DELHI: With Lal Kuan limping back to normalcy after three days of unrest, a Jagannath Rath Yatra passed through its bylanes on Thursday.

According to the police, additional security arrangements were made for the smooth movement of the procession.

“Military and police personnel were in place for the yatra which was scheduled for today. We have been cautious and heedful,” said a senior police official.

The area saw heavy police deployment on Monday after a scuffle between two groups over parking turned communal when a local temple was desecrated.

However, the tensions cooled down with the consistent efforts of the police and residents.“The situation is under control now.

The deployment of police is raised only because of the Rath Yatra today,” confirmed another police official.

Social worker, Abu Sufiyan, who worked actively to restore peace after the incident, said, “This yatra happens every year. There is no worry as far as the tensions in past few days are concerned.”

Police had set up barricades in the area and stopped the traffic.

The streets were dotted with men in uniform as the yatra passed through with loud music and the devotees playing trumpets and dancing.

On Wednesday, in a meeting between the two communities, the parking issue was settled.

However, rumours and fake news still made rounds on social media but did not affect the environment on Thursday.