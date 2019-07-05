Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam clears proposal by Delhi's DMs on welfare of elderly

Home Cities Delhi

Published: 05th July 2019 08:05 AM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Thursday approved a proposal mooted by the district magistrates of Delhi that they should retain any matter pertaining to the welfare of elderly parents and not delegate them to courts.

A unanimous report that the DMs submitted said cases under Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007, should not be delegated to courts and they should be vested with the power to retain such quasi-judicial matters.

Gautam directed the officers to expedite the appointment of two non-official members for each Appellate Tribunal, as it will ensure that the proceedings in such matters are held regularly, even in the absence of DMs due to their prior engagements.

