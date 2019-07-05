Home Cities Delhi

Unravelling the mysterious brain

He elaborated about technical aids like cochlear implants that help the individual develop a new set of syllables over time to exactly comprehend what is being spoken to them.

Published: 05th July 2019 10:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2019 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

Dr Shamsher Dwivedee talked about tinkering with the brain with the help of technology to cure diseases in a recent lecture at IHC.

Dr Shamsher Dwivedee talked about tinkering with the brain with the help of technology to cure diseases in a recent lecture at IHC.

By Express News Service

It’s because neurologist Dr Shamsher Dwivedee, Chairman at PSRI Institute of Neuro Sciences, is a good orator that a lecture on the human brain, despite liberal sprinklings of scientific jargon, held an audience of lay people with rapt attention for two hours.

This was his monthly lecture series at the India Habitat Centre (IHC), titled The Mysteries of the Brain and Mind Series, on July 2.

This time, he spoke about how medical professionals are tinkering with the nervous system and the brain, using the help of technology to cure diseases and augment functionality. ‘Neuromodulation’ as the initiated call it.

He elaborated about technical aids like cochlear implants that help the individual develop a new set of syllables over time to exactly comprehend what is being spoken to them.

So from hearing a ‘wooo’ for water, within a month they can actually progress to ‘water’. There are technologies like a pair of goggles fitted with a small camera connected to a small chip inserted on the tongue, which in turn is connected to the optic nerve of the blind person.

Every time he senses an object in front of him, he’ll experience a tingling metallic taste. Another technology that involves wearing a ‘watch-like’ device on your wrist, will enable your ‘skin’ to bombard you with news items in a way your intuition is activated.

“Like while driving, you see clouds gathering overheard and somehow know it’s going to rain even before tuning into the weather report,” said Dr Dwivedee, at the lecture.

“Your skin will develop the art of hearing.”

In between, the concept of aches and pains were also treaded upon. Right from phantom pain to diseases that don’t give you the sensation of pain – “like if you put a pencil in the eye they won’t feel the pain” – as quipped by an enthusiastic audience member, were discussed.

This peppered with juicy anecdotes like how Sigmund Freud, as a neurologist before choosing psychology, in one of his experiments encouraged his friend’s cocaine addiction to study the drug’s pain relieving properties.

“In another 25 years, at this rate, [living for] 125 years would be achievable,” concluded Dr Dwivedee.

Getting attention

The lecture was peppered with juicy ancedotes like how before he chose to become a psychologist, Sigmund Freud, encouraged his friend’s cocain addiction as part of a study his was conducting on the drug’s pain relieving properties 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IHC Delhi Neurology Neurological treatments PSRI Institute of Neuro Sciences Neuromodulation
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Manchester City stadium entrance. (Photo | EPS)
Manchester United vs Manchester City: The fierce competition of stadium tours
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
Gallery
West Indies capped off their campaign with an entertaining victory | AP
Chris Gayle signs off, teenager impresses as Windies beat Afghanistan
After a minor stumble, England comfortably made their way to the semi-final | AP
England seal semi-final spot as New Zealand lose three in a row
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp