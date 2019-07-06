Home Cities Delhi

A global stage in Delhi for India’s fitness brands and bodybuilding stars

Supported by IHFF and Big Muscle, the three-day event which began yesterday has been organised especially for Indian athletes to give a boost to Indian bodybuilding.

Indian fitness trainer Guru Mann

By Express News Service

Pragati maidan , today and  tomorrow, will have a crowd of  bodybuilders as it is the venue to Sheru Classic’s bodybuilding exhibition and competition. Supported by IHFF and Big Muscle, the three-day event which began yesterday has been organised especially for Indian athletes to give a boost to Indian bodybuilding. It witnesses over 200 brands and 50,000 participants. “The Indian fitness industry is a multi-billion industry growing rapidly, and Sheru Classic is a milestone event in India. With more and more young people becoming deeply interested and enthusiastic about fitness, such events gain a lot of importance,” remarked YouTube sensation and Indian fitness trainer Guru Mann who specially flew down for the event from the US. 

“The event is aimed at bringing key players of India’s growing health and wellness industry under one roof. It helps exhibitors showcase their products and enhance brand visibility, which in turn instils confidence in India’s capabilities in the health and wellness arena among global consumers,” said Guru Mann, who has been providing training for ‘drug-free’ fitness models and helping athletes build strength with nutrition for the last 19 years.

Also present on the occasion were top bodybuilding stars. A number of seminars on a wide array of topics are being held for fitness enthusiasts at the event, which also is an opportunity for those interested in pursuing their career in fitness education and academics.

“This collaboration with Sheru Classic & IHFF is a perfect extension of the global brand that helps introduce the sport and values of bodybuilding and mixed martial arts, and encourage aspiring fitness models,” said Istayak Ansari, Founder, UFC GYM, which has partnered with Sheru Classic. He feels that such programmes play a huge role in instilling confidence in athletes and fitness enthusiasts. “Changing lifestyle and urbanisation has made every individual conscious towards fitness, which has propelled health and fitness to become one of the biggest trends in India,” observes Ansari.

