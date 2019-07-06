Home Cities Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal announces Rs 10 lakh for Delhi minor rape survivor's family

Announcing the financial help, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo said the Delhi government would ensure the best medical facilities for the victim, who was undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Published: 06th July 2019 01:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2019 01:27 PM

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh on Saturday for the family of a six-year-old girl who was allegedly raped in Dwarka earlier this week, and said he would meet the city police commissioner over the law-and-order situation in the national capital.

Accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Kejriwal met the girl and her family members at the Safdarjung Hospital here.

Announcing the financial help, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo said the Delhi government would ensure the best medical facilities for the survivor, who was undergoing treatment at the hospital.

"We will give Rs 10 lakh to the family and get her treated by the best doctors. We will also meet the police commissioner over the law-and-order situation and extend to him whatever cooperation he requires," the chief minister told reporters.

A 24-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping the girl in Dwarka's Sector-23 on Tuesday. According to a senior police officer, the survivor was found in the bushes adjacent to a road and rushed to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital.

Later, she was shifted to the Safdarjung Hospital, where her condition was stated to be critical, the officer had said.

The police identified the accused with the help of CCTV footage obtained from the area. The footage showed the accused with the girl on the day of the incident. The accused was unemployed and lived in the same locality as that of the victim.

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chairperson Swati Maliwal met the girl and her family members on Friday. After visiting the survivor at the hospital, the DCW chief said, "I am shocked to see the condition of the girl. It is horrifying and she has been subjected to extreme cruelty by the accused." The survivor hailed from Bihar and was studying in Class 2 in a school here, Maliwal said, adding that her father was a labourer while her mother worked as domestic help.

The DCW chief also made an appeal seeking financial help for the victim's family. Those willing to come forward for the cause may contact the DCW on the 181 helpline number or by sending an e-mail to livingpositive@gmail.com.

Maliwal also assured the family of financial and legal assistance.

