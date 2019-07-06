Drain desilting is nearly over before monsoon: Two Delhi municipal bodies

Somrita Ghosh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the monsoon reaching the city, the North and South Delhi municipal corporations claimed that the work of de-silting and removal of sludge are almost over in their zones.The two civic bodies insisted that they were all prepared to tackle any issue related to water-logging in drains. According to a data shared by the North civic body, 194 drainsfall under its six zones — Narela, Rohini, Karol Bagh, Sadar Paharganj and City, Civil Lines and Keshavpuram — with a total length of 116 km.

While the total quantity of silt to be removed as per the action plan was 10,849 MT, the North civic body has removed 10,023.365 MT from April 1 to June 28. The report suggests that 98 per cent of de-silting of drains were done, while 92 per cent of sludge cleared from the drains.

“Drains below the width and depth of 4 ft are cleaned round the year, while we started working from March till June on those drains which have a larger dimension. Desilting is done, control rooms have been set up, and helpline numbers are there...,” an official of North MCD said. “Moreover, 147 pumps are kept on standby, apart from 10 suction machines and JCBs that are deployed at each ward and divisions.”

In case of emergencies, all the zonal engineers were authourised to summon labourers in their individual capacity, rather than waiting for official clearance to deploy the men. A South MCD official noted that desilting of drains was almost over. “In some areas, silt has been cleared but it is yet to be removed from the localities. Otherwise, we are on our way to meet our deadline.

As far as small drains are concerned, we are yet to achieve cent per cent work as people have either built ramps over the drains or encroached them. But, we will achieve complete work within a week,” the official claimed.