Lal Kuan tension: Delhi Police chief visits Old Delhi to review situation

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police chief Amulya Patnaik on Friday visited Old Delhi’s Lal Kuan Bazaar to review security arrangements made in wake of the communal tensions that snowballed after a temple in the area was vandalised which started after an altercation over parking space.

During his brief visit to the market near Chawri Bazaar, Patnaik interacted with the locals, including the imam of a mosque and members of Aman Committee, and assured them of strict action against the culprits. He was accompanied by senior police officers, including Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central, Mandeep Singh Randhawa.

Randhawa said the CP’s visit was part of a confidence-building exercise and to assess the general security arrangement of the area.On Sunday night, the temple was vandalised after a scuffle took place between two men over parking space in the crowded locality. Till now, six people have been arrested and four juveniles detained for their involvement in the violence. A huge contingent of police and CRPF was deployed as a pre-emptive measure to contain any untoward incident in the locality.