Monsoon reaches Delhi bringing chaos on roads

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The monsoon reached the national capital on Friday where its arrival was delayed nearly a week late than the normal onset date, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Weather officials said that the city will receive light rains for next two days while moderate rains are expected on July 8 and July 9. Noida also received rain in the neighbouring region.

“The monsoon onset has begun in Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir. There was light rain at certain places while moderate rain was also recorded. In the coming days, we expect moderate rainfall in Delhi-NCR by July 8 -9,” IMD senior scientist Kuldeep Srivastava said.

The rainfall recorded during afternoon was 25mm. The first day of monsoon showers lead to water logging and traffic snarls in the city. Water logging hit traffic movement on Mathura Road, Chirag Dilli towards Krishi Vihar, Hauz Khas to Yusuf Sarai, Najafgarh, IGNOU road, Mangal Bazar, Sangan Vihar and Adchini T-point.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal directed all the heads of departments responsible for desilting of drains and roads to make necessary arrangements to ensure that all water-logging complaints are resolved within 30 minutes.At a meeting with his Cabinet colleagues to review the preparations for prevention of waterlogging, the CM expressed displeasure on learning incomplete status reports on desilting and prevention of waterlogging.

Kejriwal directed all the officials to submit complete lists by Saturday morning and to be prepared to deal with the situation given that the rainy season has set in​. He directed the PWD to make public by Monday the status of desilting of drains and roads of all land owning agencies in their jurisdictions. The PWD was instructed to inform Delhiites about a toll-free helpline and a WhatsApp number on which rain-related complaints can be registered.

Still, rain expected to be lesser than normal

On Thursday, the city witnessed its first spell of rains after 16 days. In June, the national capital recorded just 11.4 mm of rainfall against the 30-year average of around 55 mm, according to the IMD, Rainfall in July is expected to be marginally lower than the normal. Overall, it will be a normal monsoon. Normally, 60 cm of rain is recorded from June 1 to September 30 in Delhi, the weather office said.

Congress blames AAP government and BJP-ruled MCDs for mess

The first spell of rain led to water-logging and traffic jams, which Congress state spokesperson Jitender Kumar Kochar said was a result of the “gross negligence” of the AAP government and the BJP-ruled civic bodies. Water-logging and traffic snarls have become a recurring annual feature as the drains are not desilted and cleaned before the rain arrives, he said, adding that wherever the drains are desilted, the waste is left in the open which flows back into the drains when it rains.

The AAP government and the BJP-led MCDs have failed to come out with a permanent solution to water logging in the city, Kochar said. The national capital, has become “the capital of water logging”, he said. Kochar said the AAP and the BJP are, as usual, indulging in blame-games to accuse each other of not doing the precautionary works. “Both the AAP government and the BJP-led MCDs have not learnt any lesson from the past, as the same spots get water-logged. This year, it was no different even though the rains are delayed,” he said.