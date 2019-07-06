RedDotCampaign by these Delhi boys allows to speak about periods

Chhavi Bhatia By

Express News Service

If a red bindi is symbolic of women embracing their marital status, a new red dot is narrating tales of changing times, of girls and women who are owning menstrual cramps and talking about it uninhibitedly. And responsible for making the red dot a star actor in this social movement are two boys pursuing an engineering degree from IIT Delhi – Harry Sehrawat and Archit Aggarwal.

Two years ago, when Sehrawat and Aggarwal designed an indigenous apparatus (Sanfe) to help girls pee safely in public places, little did they know that it would set the ball rolling for them to be the change agents of another women-related issue. In an act of exemplary sensitivity towards menstruation, which is still talked in hushed tones, the duo is sparking conversations around period pain with their #RedDot Campaign. The idea is to provide a comfortable space for women to share their stories and embrace menstruation without any trace of stigma that has been attached to it.

Social movement on social media

The young men, who are pursuing engineering from IIT Delhi, are using social media as their choice of weapon in a sustained mass movement, bringing on board women as well as men. “We want to normalise the talk around period pain for women. The campaign intends to generate widespread awareness around the discomfort caused by period pain in the life of women and how it restricts them from reaching new heights in various walks of life,” says 22-year-old Sehrawat, one of the founders of Sanfe.

To spark conversations around menstrual cramps and allow women to embrace periods in the most inspiring manner, the #Red Dot campaign invites them to post a photo on social media with a red dot on their hand and tag two friends or family members to do the same. One can join the campaign by logging in at periodpain.in. The campaign has generated a massive response with more than 10,000 women sharing pics on Instagram and Facebook since the initiative was launched last week.

Explaining why it is imperative to ignite a social movement around menstrual aches, Aggarwal says, “Period pain is common and a normal part of menstrual cycle, but even doctors have described period cramps to be as bad as having a heart attack. It is often down played or ignored. If all the women who feel the need for painless period support the #RedDot campaign, we might be able to give people a sense of the magnitude of the problem.”

Sehrawat adds that the need of the hour is to create awareness around the impact of period pains on women’s lives. He says, “We request women to empower themselves. Their biology should not create any hindrance in the path of their life. Natural products and solutions, timely and appropriate management of period pains can improve their work productivity and quality of life. The #RedDot Campaign is an effort to change mindsets and educate society on the urgency to address menstrual cramps in the right manner.”