Man arrested, four juveniles apprehended in temple vandalising case in Chawri Bazar

With this, total seven men have been arrested and eight juveniles apprehended. More arrests are likely as search is underway for other suspects, police said.

Published: 07th July 2019 12:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2019 12:48 AM

Handcuffs, arrest

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police Saturday arrested a man and apprehended four juveniles in connection with the vandalising of a temple in Chawri Bazar, which had led to communal tension in the area, officials said.

ALSO READ: HC dismisses plea seeking SIT probe into temple vandalisation in Delhi's Chandni Chowk

On the night of June 30, a mob vandalised the temple in Hauz Qazi area after a quarrel between two people over parking a scooter took a communal turn.

However, the market has been opened from Thursday and tension reduced, police said. On Wednesday, Home Minister Amit Shah was briefed by the Delhi Police chief about the issue.

Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik Friday visited Chawri Bazar area to review security arrangements.

Presence of police has been reduced in the area after normalcy returned in central Delhi, police said, adding that further investigation in the case is on.

Comments

