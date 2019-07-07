Home Cities Delhi

Panel summons customs officers accused of sexually assaulting Uzbek woman at Delhi airport

The alleged sexual assault on the Uzbek woman took place in May at a room without CCTV camera in the highly secured area under the customs department at the airport, they said.

Published: 07th July 2019 12:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2019 12:08 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi airport (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: An Internal Complaints Committee probing alleged sexual assault on a woman from Uzbekistan has summoned two accused customs officers before it, officials said Sunday.

The panel has issued summons to the two superintendents of customs, who were suspended after the incident at Delhi airport came to light, to appear before it and give their statements, they said.

The ICC, constituted under the provisions of The Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, has been vested with the power of a civil court under the Code of Civil Procedure, 1908, and can summon officials and any documents pertaining to the case, they said.

The alleged sexual assault on the Uzbek woman took place in May at a room without CCTV camera in the highly secured area under the customs department at the airport, they said.

Senior customs officials looking after the work at the airport are tight-lipped over the alleged incident.

It was brought to the notice of the customs authorities by a 'whistleblower'.

Giving details of the case, the officials said that one of the accused stopped the Uzbek woman upon her arrival from Tashkent on May 3 for checking of her baggage for any suspected smuggled goods.

He then took her to a room that has no CCTV camera and spent about half an hour there without being accompanied by any women customs officer, they said.

It is alleged that the superintendent, who is in his early 50s, sexually assaulted the woman, who had come here for treatment of her sister's child admitted at a private hospital, the officials said.

The woman had lodged a complaint with the customs authorities but retracted later after she is alleged to have been threatened of being fabricated in a false case of smuggling, besides threat to her life by the accused officer, they said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Airport Delhi Airport Sexual Assault Uzbek Woman Assault in Delhi Airport
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni bats during the Cricket World Cup match between India and England in Birmingham. (Photo | AP)
Thala turns 38: The Legend of MS Dhoni
Dissident MLAs from JD S and Congress leave Raj Bhavan after meeting with Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala in Bengaluru Saturday July 6 2019. | (Pandarinath B | EPS)
Karnataka MLAs resignation spree: What happens to the JD(S)-Congress alliance?
Gallery
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
Character name- Michael Scott / Jagdeep Chaddha Played by- Steve Carrell (The Office US) , Mukul Chadda (The Office India) Michael Gary Scott aka 'World's Best Boss' (by his own declaration) played by Steve Carell was a character we all loved to hate, pic
‘The Office India’: Who plays who? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp