Artistagram 2019 celebrates art in varied mediums in Delhi

Curator Jyoti Kalra talks about the group exhibition titled Artistagram 2019 and how it's an attempt to put the artworks together so as to describe a story of human emotions.

Published: 08th July 2019 08:13 AM

By Express News Service

Delhi is set to witness Artistagram 2019, a group exhibition by Uchaan Art Gallery that brings together a range of artists who work on different mediums, displaying great variations in their style and forms. While some have shown their creativity with line and dimensions, others believed in playing with scintillating colours. The inspirations of these creative geniuses are varied too.

They have found their inspiration in human beings, in nature or in their immediate surroundings.

There are others who have completely depended upon their imagination which vary from celestial bodies to the supreme being. At the same time, the artists have explored both traditional and modern art concepts.

(Clockwise from the top) Artworks
by Alisha Thakur, Akshay Verma
and Shubhra Jain

The curator, Jyoti Kalra, has attempted to put the artworks together so as to describe a story of human emotions.

“Emotions can be found under one habitat in the group show. The exhibition brings forth thoughts of both the young as well as veteran artists. These thoughts are both the memories of the nostalgic past as well as the hope of the future, all from the perspective of the artists,” she says.

According to Kalra, Amit Srivastava, an alumnus of IIT-Delhi, and whose work is also on display, is pursuing art full-time out of sheer passion.

“His work is a synthesis of keen, careful observation and classical painting techniques, stemming from his belief that when you pay enough attention to something, it opens up to you. Figurative works are his forte and he likes to experiment with his style as he moves on to becoming more narrative in his artwork,” she shares.

The exhibition overall showcases paintings by contemporary Indian artists which are experimental in form.

It is interesting to note that the curator has painstakingly put together a variety of forms and styles under one roof.

It appears that individuality matters a lot in this show where both the real and the abstract world come together.

It also appears that the viewers will get to see an interesting magnum opus where a number of vivid thoughts collide. 

The participating artists in the show are Anita Malik, Ritu Kwatra, Prasanta Khatua, Sunita Aggarwal and Smita Jain among others.

On: July 12 to 14
At: Visual Art Gallery, India Habitat Centre, New Delhi

