BJP eyes big growth as membership drive begins in Delhi's Jawahar Lal Nehru stadium

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party launched its membership drive in the national capital on Sunday, with Haryanavi singer-dancer Sapana Chaudhary joining the party in the presence of senior leaders.

Seven others, including a differently-abled youth, a first-time voter, retired Army officers, bureaucrats and a street vendor joined the BJP during an event held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan were among those present on the occasion.

Chouhan, who is in charge of the BJP’s nationwide membership drive, urged party workers to ensure its victory in the Delhi Assembly polls early next year by enrolling members from each booth and all sections of the society.

Ramlal, the BJP general secretary (organisation) asked party workers and leaders to make efforts to enrol 50 per cent new members from each of the more than 13,800 booths in Delhi, with a special focus on those where the party’s strength is low.

The Delhi unit of BJP has decided to bring 10 lakh people to the party’s fold, said Kuljeet Chahal, campaign in-charge in Delhi.

Tiwari assured senior party leaders that the membership drive would be an “unprecedented” success. The BJP’s membership drive in Delhi will conclude on August 11.