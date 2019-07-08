Home Cities Delhi

Centre-Delhi blame game over crime no solution, says Arvind Kejriwal

Speaking on the sidelines of an event to launch work to install CCTV cameras in a residential area, Kejriwal said that he had not gone soft on the Centre on the rising crime rate in Delhi.

Published: 08th July 2019 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2019 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal during the launch of work to install CCTV cameras at a residential area in New Delhi. ( Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday that the Centre and the Delhi government “attacking or abusing” each other over increasing crime in the national capital was not a solution to the issue and he was ready to cooperate with the Central government on the matter.

Speaking on the sidelines of an event to launch work to install CCTV cameras in a residential area, Kejriwal said that he had not gone soft on the Centre on the rising crime rate in Delhi.

“Who said we have gone soft? We have said it many times that the Central government should take stern action in view of the deteriorating law and order situation in Delhi. Our government is cooperating with them.

"We have been doing whatever we can do. Attacking or abusing each other is not a solution,” the CM said. The Delhi Police comes under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

“The Delhi government is in the process of installing CCTV cameras to ensure the security of its people. Lights have been installed on roads that fall in our domain,” he said.

Kejriwal said his government was ready to extend any kind of help to the Centre on the law and order front. “We are ready to support them in every way possible.

But, the Centre should own the responsibility for the matters falling under it,” the chief minister said.  

Kejriwal said that in view of the increasing incidents of crime, especially against women, his government was in the process of installing around 3 lakh CCTV cameras in the city which will act as a deterrent and bring down the crime rate.

The project to install CCTV cameras across the national capital was one of the key poll promises of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party.

