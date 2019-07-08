Delhi government to penalise corrupt officials

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has directed his Cabinet ministers to prepare a list of corrupt officials after discussing with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal the issue of compulsory retirement of such officials.

Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who had called on Baijal on Saturday, requested his intervention in taking action against officers who had refused to implement welfare schemes of the Aam Aadmi Party government.

Kejriwal also had a detailed discussion on the issue of corrupt officials with Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev. Baijal had earlier written to Dev, asking him to adopt a compulsory retirement policy for tainted officials.

The move is in line with the Central government’s initiative of retiring such officials under Fundamental Rule 56(J) of Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 1972.

“The Delhi government has a zero-tolerance policy against corrupt officials and corruption... Kejriwal had shown his intent during his first stint as the chief minister when he ordered a major crackdown against corrupt officials during his 49-day tenure in 2013-14.

"Huge number of officials faced the wrath for being corrupt during that tenure,” read a statement by the government.

“During his second tenure also, the present government has been totally non-tolerant of corruption and corrupt officials. It is of the firm belief that such officials ruin the various welfare schemes for the people of Delhi and fill their own coffers,” it said.

The city government said that in last four and a half years, it had come across officials who opposed public welfare policies for extraneous considerations and harmed the interests of Delhi.

“The government is aware of some cases in which officers refused to implement welfare policies for completely untenable reasons, which require a through probe into their acts of omission and commission.

"However, due to lack of agencies like ACB, the Delhi government has been only able to raise the issue of corruption with the L-G, since it cannot take any direct action,” it read.