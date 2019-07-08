Home Cities Delhi

Delhi government to start identifying busy mohalla clinics to extend their hours

The mohalla clinic, which is Arvind Kejriwal’s flagship health programme, started in 2015, but has seen only 191 centres built against the projected 1,000.

Published: 08th July 2019 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2019 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

A mohalla clinic in Delhi

A mohalla clinic in Delhi ( Photo | EPS)

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government will this month begin identifying mohalla clinics whose OPD services draw around 150 patients daily.

Forty such clinics, once identified, are to function for 12 hours a day, from 7 am to 7 pm.

As of now, the mohalla clinics function from 8 am to 1 pm, six days a week.

The healthcare services in mohalla clinics are coordinated by one doctor, along with a pharmacist and a clinical assistant.

The clinics that will remain open for 12 hours will have two sets of healthcare professionals working in shifts.

“It is not about working hours only, but these are going to be different clinics. It could be said that 40 more clinics are going to be added,” said an official.

There will be no addition to the healthcare services offered in the clinics, the official added. At present, mohalla clinics offer basic outpatient services, including medicines and diagnostics, for free.

“More than 120 medicines and 12 tests are available, which no other structure could ever offer. What we are giving is more than required,” the official said.

The health department has set a target of opening 150 more clinics by mid-August. The mohalla clinic, which is Arvind Kejriwal’s flagship health programme, started in 2015, but has seen only 191 centres built against the projected 1,000.

The health department aims to add 500 new mohalla clinics within the next six months.

The department last month had brought out an advertisement seeking rented property to start mohalla clinics after failing to get clearances from the Delhi Development Authority and the civic bodies.

The government is offering up to Rs 20,000 rental for mohalla clinics.

Tenders have also been issued for outsourcing laboratory services for the clinics and mobile health services.

For the mohalla clinic, the tender seeks at least two rooms and two toilets spread over an area of 50-60 square metres.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Delhi mohalla clinics Delhi mohalla clinics timings
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Siddaramaiah along with the party's Karnataka in-charge Venugopal at Deputy CM G Parameswara's house at Sadashiv Nagar in Bengaluru. | (Nagaraja Gadekal | EPS)
Karnataka crisis: Ministers gather at Deputy CM Parameshwara's residence as 21 Congressmen resign
TMC MPs hold banners as they protest in front of Gandhi statue in Parliament over disinvestment in public sector undertakings (PSUs) in New Delhi on 9 July 2019. (Photo | PTI)
TMC MPs give Zero Hour notices in Rajya Sabha over Centre's proposals
Gallery
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
Character name- Michael Scott / Jagdeep Chaddha Played by- Steve Carrell (The Office US) , Mukul Chadda (The Office India) Michael Gary Scott aka 'World's Best Boss' (by his own declaration) played by Steve Carell was a character we all loved to hate, pic
‘The Office India’: Who plays who? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp