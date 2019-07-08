Home Cities Delhi

Delhi HC rejects disqualified AAP MLAs' plea for recusal of Assembly Speaker from case

The MLAs claimed the Speaker was biased towards AAP as he has been seen attending various party events as well as the election campaign of one of its candidates.

Published: 08th July 2019 06:06 PM

Delhi High Court

Delhi HC (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court Monday dismissed pleas of AAP MLAs Anil Bajpai and Col Devender Sehrawat seeking recusal of Assembly Speaker from their disqualification proceedings.

Justice Vibhu Bakhru rejected the pleas of both the rebel MLAs who had sought a direction to Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel to recuse from hearing the petition seeking their disqualification under the anti-defection law.

They also sought a direction to the Speaker to appoint a committee for adjudicating the disqualification petition against them.

They had sought the recusal on the ground that he was allegedly biased towards AAP as he has been seen attending various party events and as well as the election campaign of one of its candidates.

"It is stated that there is every likelihood that respondent 1 (Speaker) won't impartially adjudicate the present matter because he is acting as an active member of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which has initiated the anti-defection proceeding," the petition said.

AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj on June 10 filed the petition seeking their disqualification under the anti-defection law for allegedly joining the BJP.

The Speaker had on June 17 issued notice to the two MLAs asking them to file their response by Monday, July 8.

