IGNOU to offer course in Persian

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has initiated a new venture in the area of foreign languages, offering a certificate programme in Persian through the open and distance modes.

The School of Foreign Languages at IGNOU has launched the Certificate in Persian Language, a programme aimed at those who are interested in learning Persian language in a non-native context and who desire to have knowledge of Persian culture.

“The prime objective of this programme is that the learners acquire language skills that include grammar, pronunciation, vocabulary, antonyms and synonyms, basic communicative competence, both in oral and written communication,” read a statement issued by IGNOU on Sunday.

It further said that the programme will enhance the learners’ ability to communicate effectively with the Persian and Iranian-speaking world in activities and exercises related to daily life.

The medium of instruction for the programme will be English and Persian, thus giving an opportunity to those who do not know the Persian language at all.

The eligibility criteria for a candidate to enrol in this certificate course include having cleared class 12 or being 18 years of age.

The programme would be as short as six months and as long as two years and admission would be offered in two sessions a year, in January and July.

The programme will be offered through IGNOU regional centres in Delhi-1, Kolkata, Patna, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Srinagar and Noida.