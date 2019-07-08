Home Cities Delhi

Noida: Over 2,400 vehicles fined, 85 impounded in 2 hours for violating traffic norms

By PTI

NOIDA: Over 2,400 vehicles were issued challans and 85 impounded for wrong-lane and rash driving in Noida and Greater Noida on Monday, police said.

The action was taken during the eighth edition of 'Operation Clean', an initiative of the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police to decongest roads and check traffic violations.

"The first part of the campaign was carried out from 10 am to 12 noon in the entire district. The second part will be launched at 6 pm. A total 2,441 vehicles were issued challan for traffic violations, including 1,470 e-challans," a police spokesperson said.

Eighty-five vehicles, including 27 four-wheelers, were impounded for traffic rule violations and not having valid documents, he said.

Rs 47,200 were collected in fines during the two-hour campaign, he said, adding that the action was taken under the Motor Vehicles Act.

City residents have often complained to authorities about wrong-lane driving being one of the biggest menace on roads and streets which has led to several incidents over the years, police said.

On Sunday night, 1,457 vehicles, including 480 four-wheelers, were penalised for having faulty number plates or having writings denoting caste, religion, profession, link to political parties, etc. on them, they said.

Another 99 vehicles, 91 of them two-wheelers, had also been impounded for not having requisite license and documents, police said.

Last week, the district police launched its "Operation Clean" under which it arrested 474 people during a three-hour campaign on Saturday for drinking at public places and drunk driving, police officials said.

Nearly 200 vehicles were towed away and over 2,400 penalised on Friday after they were found parked illegally at prominent commercial areas, while on Wednesday, the police had seized 1,174 auto rickshaws and tempos plying illegally, they said.

On Thursday, 73 luxury buses were impounded for allegedly plying between Delhi and Uttar Pradesh without requisite licenses, the officials said.

Noida Noida traffic traffic violations road safety
