Army man from Assam hangs himself in Delhi's Vasant Vihar flat

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 51-year-old Army man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself with a ceiling fan in his apartment in south Delhi’s Vasant Vihar area, the police on Monday.

According to the police, the deceased,  a Subedar Major, has been identified as JS Baruah. Hailing from Ketekiabari village in Sivasagar district in Assam, he was working at the Kashmir House on the Rajaji Marg.

A suicide note has been recovered from his possession in which he said that no one was to be blamed for his action and took the responsibility of his extreme step.

“No one to blame in this regard,” it said.  “A call was received regarding a suicide in Shankar Vihar.

"After reaching the spot, the victim was found hanging with a ceiling fan,” Deputy Commissioner of Police, southwest, Devender Arya said, adding he used a dupatta to hang himself.

He was immediately taken to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. “His post Mortem is being conducted,” the DCP said.

The police are investigating the case. His friends and family were questioned.

“The reason of his extreme step is still not clear. There doesn’t seem to be any foul play as of now but we are investigating the matter to come to a conclusion,” the officer said.

He added, “We are yet to find out whether he was professionally troubled or there were some personal problems.”

A forensic team was sent to his house to prepare a report.

The DCP said that all angles were being explored to probe the case and thus experts have been involved in the investigation to analyse the handwriting on the note.

