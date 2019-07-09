Home Cities Delhi

Auto driver shot multiple times in Delhi

According to the police, the deceased auto driver has been identified as Noor Mohammad, a native of Seelampur.

Published: 09th July 2019 12:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2019 12:29 PM   |  A+A-

Blood

For representational purposes

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A 26-year-old autorickshaw driver died after being shot multiple times in East Delhi, the police said on Monday.

One person has been detained in connection with the incident which took place on Sunday night.

Prima facie the police suspect that the man was killed following an incident on Friday night when he had caught a youth stealing at his cousin's party and thrashed him.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Noor Mohammad, a native of Seelampur. The police received a call at around 9 p.m. on Sunday informing them about a man being shot 4-5 times in Seelampur.

"When the police reached the spot, they found that the victim had been taken to the Guru Teg Bahadur hospital. When our men reached the hospital, they found that the man had succumbed to his injuries.

"He was shot multiple times. We are waiting for the post-mortem report for more details. As per initial information, two to three men intercepted Noor Mohammad when he was returning home on Sunday night and opened fire on him," said a senior police officer.

A forensic team was also called to the spot to collect evidences.

"Multiple empty cartridges were recovered from the spot. The accused seem to have fired 5-6 rounds, some of which missed the victim narrowly," the officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Atul Kumar Thakur said that preliminary probe revealed that Noor Mohammad attended a function at one of his cousin's place in the same area on Friday where he suspected one man of stealing and thrashed him. The police suspect that the attack on Noor Mohammad was in retaliation of that incident.

"We have detained one man known to the person whom Noor Mohammad had beaten up. He is being questioned to ascertain the reason behind the murder. Raids are being conducted to arrest the main suspects," Thakur said.

Noor Mohammad is survived by his wife and three children, the police said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Delhi crime Delhi auto driver murder
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bring home the Cup: Anupam Roy, Meera Vasudevan and other fans cheer for Kohli and Team India
Siddaramaiah along with the party's Karnataka in-charge Venugopal at Deputy CM G Parameswara's house at Sadashiv Nagar in Bengaluru. | (Nagaraja Gadekal | EPS)
Karnataka: How the crisis in JD(S)-Congress government unfolded
Gallery
In this April 27, 1966 file photo, Volkswagen workers drive their Beetle cars from the parking lot on their way home at the end of a days work at the world's largest single auto plant, the Volkswagen factory (seen in background) in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volkswagen is halting production of the last version of its Beetle model in July 2019 at its plant in Puebla, Mexico, the end of the road for a vehicle that has symbolized many things over a history spanning eight decades since 1938.(File Photo | Associated Press)
Time's up for Hitler's brainchild: Volkswagen applies brakes on iconic Beetle
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp