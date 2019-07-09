Auto driver shot multiple times in Delhi

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A 26-year-old autorickshaw driver died after being shot multiple times in East Delhi, the police said on Monday.

One person has been detained in connection with the incident which took place on Sunday night.

Prima facie the police suspect that the man was killed following an incident on Friday night when he had caught a youth stealing at his cousin's party and thrashed him.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Noor Mohammad, a native of Seelampur. The police received a call at around 9 p.m. on Sunday informing them about a man being shot 4-5 times in Seelampur.

"When the police reached the spot, they found that the victim had been taken to the Guru Teg Bahadur hospital. When our men reached the hospital, they found that the man had succumbed to his injuries.

"He was shot multiple times. We are waiting for the post-mortem report for more details. As per initial information, two to three men intercepted Noor Mohammad when he was returning home on Sunday night and opened fire on him," said a senior police officer.

A forensic team was also called to the spot to collect evidences.

"Multiple empty cartridges were recovered from the spot. The accused seem to have fired 5-6 rounds, some of which missed the victim narrowly," the officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Atul Kumar Thakur said that preliminary probe revealed that Noor Mohammad attended a function at one of his cousin's place in the same area on Friday where he suspected one man of stealing and thrashed him. The police suspect that the attack on Noor Mohammad was in retaliation of that incident.

"We have detained one man known to the person whom Noor Mohammad had beaten up. He is being questioned to ascertain the reason behind the murder. Raids are being conducted to arrest the main suspects," Thakur said.

Noor Mohammad is survived by his wife and three children, the police said.