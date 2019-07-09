Broken divider in Delhi's Alaknanda road continues to cause inconvenience to residents

Rahiba R Parveen By

NEW DELHI: The broken divider on the Alaknanda road in Greater Kailash - II continues to cause inconvenience the residents as the Public Works Department (PWD) awaits for the National Green Tribunal (NGT) order that allowed only two cuts on the 3.2 km stretch to be lifted.

The file in this regard which had been lying with the Law department has finally been moved and a lawyer hired by the Delhi government will be sending a review petition to the NGT.

Greater Kailash MLA, Saurabh Bharadwaj told the Morning Standard, "Delhi Government has finalised a lawyer who is in process of filing a review petition which will be sent to the NGT following which the PWD could carry out the work on the divider hopefully.”

Meanwhile, the speed breakers recently installed on the road have led to the broken divider being dotted with boulders and cows in the middle of the 3.2 km stretch.

“The road continues to be in the same state. No boulders have been cleared. Only some speed breakers have come up on the road which has only added to the mess,” Citizens’ Alliance president Laveesh Bhandari said.

They are demanding more cuts on the divider for smooth commute of children and elderly. Notably, three schools along with four Residents’ Welfare Association had filed a petition in the apex court for construction of a median strip.

The divider is a bone of contention between the RWAs and the NGT ever since the green panel took suo moto cognisance of the matter.

The Citizens’ Alliance had approached the apex court, which had cleared the NGT’s stay on the PWD work in the month of May.

Alaknanda road broken divider

5 years

The 3.2-km divider has been damaged for half a decade

Two exits

Were allowed by the NGT on the divider in 2015

89 apartments

Along with two schools — Don Bosco School and St. George School. Right outside Don Bosco on both sides of the divider.

The Central Road Research Institute (CRRI) had recommended some cuts.

Speed breakers installed recently have added to the residents’ woes.