Centre assures funds for Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia medical college cum hospital project

NEW DELHI: The Union government has assured Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) of extending “all assistance” in setting up a medical college-cum-hospital, said a statement released by the university on Monday.

The university said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has personally assured newly appointed Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar that the Centre will allocate funds for realising all the board goals and objectives that the institution has set for itself. The PM further promised that the project will be a reality during her tenure, the varsity said.

The Vice-Chancellor had called on the PM and President Ram Nath Kovind, the Visitor of the university, earlier this month.

Apart from briefing the PM on the academic and other research initiatives of the university, Akhtar also informed him of the institution’s centenary celebrations next year.

“She also sought a special grant-in-aid for the celebrations. The Prime Minister assured the Vice Chancellor that her request would be looked into favourably,” read the statement issued by the university.