Home Cities Delhi

Centre assures funds for Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia medical college cum hospital project

The university said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has personally assured newly appointed Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar that the Centre will allocate funds for realising all the board goals.

Published: 09th July 2019 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2019 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

University hostel at Jamia Millia Islamia. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons)

University hostel at Jamia Millia Islamia. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Union government has assured Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) of extending “all assistance” in setting up a medical college-cum-hospital, said a statement released by the university on Monday.

The university said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has personally assured newly appointed Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar that the Centre will allocate funds for realising all the board goals and objectives that the institution has set for itself. The PM further promised that the project will be a reality during her tenure, the varsity said.

ALSO READ: Jamia Millia Islamia University sets sights on more foreign students for new academic session

The Vice-Chancellor had called on the PM and President Ram Nath Kovind, the Visitor of the university, earlier this month.

Apart from briefing the PM on the academic and other research initiatives of the university, Akhtar also informed him of the institution’s centenary celebrations next year.

“She also sought a special grant-in-aid for the celebrations. The Prime Minister assured the Vice Chancellor that her request would be looked into favourably,” read the statement issued by the university.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
JMI Delhi Jamia Milia Islamia JMI medical college JMI hospital Jamia Milia Islamia medical college
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bring home the Cup: Anupam Roy, Meera Vasudevan and other fans cheer for Kohli and Team India
Siddaramaiah along with the party's Karnataka in-charge Venugopal at Deputy CM G Parameswara's house at Sadashiv Nagar in Bengaluru. | (Nagaraja Gadekal | EPS)
Karnataka: How the crisis in JD(S)-Congress government unfolded
Gallery
In this April 27, 1966 file photo, Volkswagen workers drive their Beetle cars from the parking lot on their way home at the end of a days work at the world's largest single auto plant, the Volkswagen factory (seen in background) in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volkswagen is halting production of the last version of its Beetle model in July 2019 at its plant in Puebla, Mexico, the end of the road for a vehicle that has symbolized many things over a history spanning eight decades since 1938.(File Photo | Associated Press)
Time's up for Hitler's brainchild: Volkswagen applies brakes on iconic Beetle
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp