Chain-snatching accused man dies after jumping from the 5th floor of Saket Court

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A man allegedly jumped from the the fifth-floor of Saket Court in south Delhi on Tuesday, police said. The man was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Tayyab, a resident of Shahdara.

The incident took place at around 4.36 pm inside the Court premises.

Tayyab was accused in a case of chain-snatching registered at southeast Delhi's Sunlight Colony police station.

"He was in room number nine of the Court for a hearing when he allegedly jumped from the fifth floor of the court," said Vijay Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south).

Further investigations are on, police added.