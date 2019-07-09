Delhi police reunits 333 children with their families

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As part of its special drive ‘Operation Milap’ intended to reunite lost children with their families, Delhi Police has rescued 333 children from Delhi and handed them over to their families in different parts of the country, a senior police officer said.

Apart from rescuing children, the Crime Branch has rescued 57 persons who were kidnapped, abducted, or went missing from various areas in Delhi.

Additional Commissioner of Police, Crime, Rajiv Ranjan said that out of the 57 rescued, 14 are minor girls and 37 are major while the remaining six are men.

Ranjan said that under the operation, which was launched in December 2014, their Anti Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) gathered information, rescued a trafficked or kidnapped person and arrested the kidnapper.

“We take necessary legal action in all complaints and cases of human trafficking, kidnapping and abduction registered in Delhi,” he said, adding the Crime Branch also takes necessary legal action in cases that are registered outside Delhi, but only when assistance is sought by police from other states.



“Most of these children have been rescued from bus stands, railway stations and other crowded places in the city,” the officer said.

Going into overdrive during the last one week, the AHTU rescued 15 persons who had been reported missing or kidnapped in Delhi.

“The rescued children are counselled and also given requisite medical attention, whenever required. The AHTU also visits children’s homes across the city and makes an effort to track down the parents of children who may be lodged in these homes but are unable to reveal much about their actual families or home addresses,” the officer said.

He added that AHTU officials try to search for the parents of the children rescued, so that they could be reunited with their respective families.

“Photographic database of these children is also undertaken by the police officers concerned to link them properly,” he said.