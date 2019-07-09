Delhi reports 51 cases of malaria in June

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: At least 51 persons were diagnosed with malaria in the national capital in June which is three times the number of people affected with dengue in the same month, said a municipal report released on Monday.

The total number of malaria and dengue cases reported this year till July 6 stand at 60 and 26 respectively. Last year, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) recorded 2,798 dengue cases and four deaths in the city. One of the deceased last year was a minor boy.

This year 51 malaria cases were reported in June, eight in May, and one in April. Of the total 26 dengue cases, 15 were reported in June, three in May, two in April, four in March and one each in January and February.

Twelve cases of chikungunya, two in February and one each in March, April and May, and seven in June have been recorded, the report said.

Cases of vector-borne diseases are usually reported between July and November, but the period may stretch to mid-December.

As the season for spread of vector-borne diseases has kicked in, the city government’s health department and local bodies are gearing up to check any possible outbreak of dengue, whose virus thrives during this period.

Mosquito-breeding has been reported in at least 33,957 households and 34,221 legal notices have been issued this year.

SDMC, which tabulates the data on vector-borne diseases, said that 10 people had died due to dengue in Delhi in 2017.

Overall, the vector-borne disease had affected 9,271 people in the city in 2017.